Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

