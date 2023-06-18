Oxen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $215,638.30 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $215,638.30 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,506.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00291700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.52 or 0.00526354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00058269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.12 or 0.00407910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,532,823 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

