PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.63 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

