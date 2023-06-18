Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 278.73% and a negative net margin of 766.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

