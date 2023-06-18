Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $783.05. The company had a trading volume of 993,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,709. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $561.71 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $769.56 and a 200 day moving average of $759.19. The company has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

