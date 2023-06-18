Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 11,823 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 726,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.64. 1,392,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,888. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

