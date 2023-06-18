Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,772 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

