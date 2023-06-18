Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 9,704,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,852,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

