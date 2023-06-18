Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $30.11 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,834 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $30,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,392. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

