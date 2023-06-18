Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $8.80 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

SWKS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.26. 3,653,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,148. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.63.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

