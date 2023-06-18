Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,540,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period.

BATS VCEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,155 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.01.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

