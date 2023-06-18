Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,972,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,193. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAP. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

