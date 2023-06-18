Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.32. 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.