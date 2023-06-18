Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 922,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

