Patten Group Inc. Acquires 1,629 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.