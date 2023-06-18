Patten Group Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,352,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.28.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

