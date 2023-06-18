Patten Group Inc. Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $148.98 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.87.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

