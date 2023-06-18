Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Chubb by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $194.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.58 and a 200 day moving average of $206.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

