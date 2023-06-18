Patten Group Inc. Has $5.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $272.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $275.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

