Patten Group Inc. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $555,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $463.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

