Patten Group Inc. Sells 66 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 146.4% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 93,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

