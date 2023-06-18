Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 19,374 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,374 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 66.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,819,525. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $90.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

