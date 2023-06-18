Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires 30,214 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1,487.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.0% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

