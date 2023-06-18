Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,416 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

