Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases 8,976 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE ANET opened at $157.79 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.21 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,286 shares of company stock valued at $30,301,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

