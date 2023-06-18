Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,122 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 44,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.94.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

