Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,414 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 158,306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in LKQ by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 433,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $54.23 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

