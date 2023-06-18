Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 14,256 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,256 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.