Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,951 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $329.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $246.79 and a 12-month high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.16 and its 200 day moving average is $313.70.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.