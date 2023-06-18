Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 4,999 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $217.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.32. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

