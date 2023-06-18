Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $1.38 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007300 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,007,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

