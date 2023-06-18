Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

