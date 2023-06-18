Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.97 and a 52-week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at $210,225,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

