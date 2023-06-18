Peterson Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

