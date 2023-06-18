Peterson Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

