Peterson Wealth Services Has $2.88 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $537.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $207.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.88 and a 200 day moving average of $553.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

