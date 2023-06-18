Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $383.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

