Peterson Wealth Services Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

