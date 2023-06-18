Peterson Wealth Services Sells 2,425 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Peterson Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HAL opened at $32.58 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

