Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average of $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

