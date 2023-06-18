Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,814,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $84.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

