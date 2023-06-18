Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $572.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.28.

Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $390.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

