Piper Sandler Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $48.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.24 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.