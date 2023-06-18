Polymath (POLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,358.76

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $98.19 million and approximately $44,358.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.99 or 0.00293193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013215 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10836771 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $67,965.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.