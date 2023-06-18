Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Price Performance

BPOPM remained flat at $25.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

