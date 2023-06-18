Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Financial Survey

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.57%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Postal Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

70.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.53 $3.85 million $0.14 105.72 Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 5.77 $39.70 million $0.67 31.34

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Postal Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

