PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 124.1% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 124.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. PotCoin has a market cap of $765,670.74 and $5.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 124.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00292087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,355,884 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

