PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.