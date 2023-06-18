Premia Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $5.95 million and approximately $22,068.07 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

