Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $832,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,720,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,447,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

